Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) looks to cut Congressional pay if budget isn't balanced

On Wednesday this week, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) Tweeted out “I’m working on a bill that would cut pay for House and Senate members each year that Congress fails to pass an actual budget. If we can’t do our job, our pay should be cut, not increased.” His Tweet came on the heels of a proposal in the House to increase pay for Members of Congress, something Burchett says he wholeheartedly disagrees with.

Burchett says his current salary, about $170,000 is plenty of money for someone living in Tennessee. He thinks the budget should be balanced by him and his colleagues, and he says if they can’t do their job on that front, they should have their pay cut by 10 percent.

Burchett says he doesn’t know if his bill proposal will catch on on Capitol Hill, but he wanted to try something

