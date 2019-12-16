Report: Boeing considers cutting production of troubled 737 Max

Boeing said it will assess production based on when the plane returns to service. (Source: Boeing, CNN)
Updated: Mon 10:21 AM, Dec 16, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) - A published report says Boeing may cut production of the grounded 737 Max jet after being told that its timetable for a return to the skies was unrealistic.

The Wall Street Journal reported Boeing’s board would consider the moves at a meeting that began Sunday.

Boeing did not comment on the report immediately, but late Sunday reiterated its previous stance, saying that it will assess production based on when the plane returns to service.

The Max was grounded in March after two deadly crashes.

