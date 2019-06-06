Report: College degree still pays off in long run

With rising tuition costs, it may be hard to think this is true, but a new study shows college really does pay off.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that the average college graduate earns more than $30,000 than someone with only a high school education.

The study found that a college degree has an average rate-of-return of 14 percent.

Other risky investments like stocks and bonds can hover much lower at around three or seven percent.

For some college grads, it may not feel like they're getting their money's worth while drowning in debt or job hunting.

But according to numbers, over time, they are.