Report: Country House won’t run in Preakness

There will be no Triple Crown in horse racing this year.

Kentucky Derby winner Country House will not run in the Preakness on May 18, according to the DailyRacingForm.

Reporter Jay Privman posted at about noon Tuesday that Country House trainer Bill Mott confirmed the news to Privman.

“He developed a little bit of a cough this morning,” Mott told Privman on Tuesday. “(His) appetite is good. He doesn’t have a fever. But he’s coughing. We drew blood. He’s acting like he’s going to get sick. He’s off the training list, and if he’s off the training list he’s off the Preakness list.”

Country House was declared the winner of Saturday’s 145th Kentucky Derby following a 22-minute stewards’ inquiry that culminated in the decision to disqualify Maximum Security, who finished ahead of Country House by nearly two lengths.

The disqualification was made after two jockeys -- including Country House rider Flavien Prat -- claimed a foul on Maximum Security, who veered outward and bothered multiple horses as the pack hit the top of the stretch and headed for home.