Report of a suspicious person leads to a drug arrest

On Thursday at 9:48 PM, the Warren County Sheriff's Department went to a report of a suspicious person knocking on the door and threatening the person in a home in the Fountain Trace Subdivision. Police say the suspect was reportedly armed with a gun.

Deputies arrived on scene and were told the suspect had just left in a silver compact car. The suspect's car was observed on Cemetery Road and stopped on northbound I-65.

During the traffic stop, deputies say they could smell the heavy odor of marijuana. During the investigation, police say a pistol and a pound of marijuana were found in the vehicle.

27-year-old Anthony Johnson, of Louisville, was arrested for Trafficking in Marijuana, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, and Disorderly Conduct 2nd. He was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.