Report shows college still a good value for Kentuckians

A new report issued by the state Council on Postsecondary Education says college credentials are still a good value for Kentuckians.

The report released Wednesday also says state allocations for public higher education more than make up for their cost. The report was based on information gathered from following the Kentucky high school class of 2010 for eight years, from their entry into college or the workforce.

It is titled Higher Education's Return on Investment. A news release from the council said by 2018, bachelor's degree graduates were making $12,000 more annually than high school graduates after paying an average of $55,418 for the degree.