Report shows construction employment numbers in Kentucky were down in 2019

Around Bowling Green and Warren County construction is a common sight and with commercial and residential growth local contractors are adding to their teams.

"We've increased employment by 18 people since October and, you know, right now we currently have a need for 14-16 more skilled tradesman," said Roddy Grimes, President of Stewart Richey Construction.

However, the number of construction projects may not always mean the same number of construction jobs.

A recent report from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet shows construction employment fell by 200 jobs in December and the construction sector was down 500 jobs for 2019.

Officials say finding skilled tradesman is a concern across the state.

"If you're thinking about the construction industry it's not only the construction industry that is competing for those skilled workers, you know, you've got manufacturing that need welders, manufacturing that need electricians and industrial maintenance type people, and we need those same people," said Grimes.

Now, the focus is on encouraging students who are interested to pursue trade skill programs.

As Bowling Green and Warren County continue to grow, their skills will be needed for years to come.

"You know, as long as jobs keep coming here, as long as businesses keep coming here, as long as the businesses we have stay here and they continue to do well and expand, you know, we are going to find ourselves in a really good spot," said Grimes.

According to the unemployment report, the Kentucky civilian labor force for December 2019 was 2,087,383, which is an increase of 5,020 people from November 2019.