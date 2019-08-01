Fire contained at Hollander Sleep Products in Munfordville

Update 1:16 a.m.: The Mundfordville Fire Department Chief says the fire at the plant has been contained. Investigators have yet to determine what caused the fire, and a trooper suggested an arson team would likely investigate the scene.

Arson investigations are fairly standard procedure, and the presence of an investigation does not necessarily indicate the cause is likely to be arson.

Plant Manager John Trousdale spoke to Brandon on scene and said he suspects an air compressor could be behind the blaze.

___________________________________

We are receiving multiple reports of a warehouse fire affecting Hollander Sleep Products in Munfordville. The calls began shortly before midnight.

Dispatch confirms three fire departments have been sent to the scene in Hart County.

The plant is located at 660 National Turnpike in Munfordville. Officials recently announced that plant would be permanently shutting down in August.

At this point it is unclear what the cause of the fire could be. 13 News has sent a reporter to the scene, and we expect to update this story and verify more information as it develops.