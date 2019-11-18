Police: 3 killed in shooting at Walmart in Okla.

Multiple people were killed in a shooting at an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday, police said. (Source: KSWO/Gray News)
Updated: Mon 11:29 AM, Nov 18, 2019

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - Police in Oklahoma said Monday that a shooting outside of a Walmart ended with three people killed, including a suspect.

Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said they were killed outside the store near a vehicle. One of the people killed is the suspected shooter.

Ford said the gun used was a handgun.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown but have since been given the all clear from law enforcement.

Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

