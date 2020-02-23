Representative Patti Minter and her son Alex share why lowering insulin costs is so important

According to Representative Patti Minter, one in four Kentuckians are living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. This number includes her son Alex, who at just 19 months old was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Those who live with diabetes rely on insulin which in recent years has become increasingly more expensive. Earlier this week, a bill passed in The Kentucky House that would cap the price of insulin at $100 for those who are on private insurance.

Minter says this is just one small step in the journey to making sure everyone who has diabetes gets the insulin they need.

