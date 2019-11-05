Republican Mike Harmon re-elected Kentucky Auditor

Republican Mike Harmon has been re-elected as Kentucky auditor.

Harmon defeated Democrat Sheri Donahue, a cybersecurity expert who audited weapons projects for the U.S. Navy.

Harmon, a former state representative, said his job since getting elected in 2015 has been to "follow the data" wherever it leads. The auditor is in charge of overseeing audits of state agencies and county governments.

Harmon's office performed an audit of two of the state's largest public pension systems and released the results in August. The audit reported the pension systems had not been properly disclosing information about how they invest money and pay investment managers.

Harmon was a state legislator from central Kentucky before he was elected auditor.