Republican Party of Kentucky releases statement ahead of Democratic debates

The Republican Party of Kentucky released a brief statement ahead of this week's Democratic Debate, featuring 20 candidates all vying for the chance to run against Republican President Trump.

In the statement, the party said all of the candidates are "only interested in obstructing and resisting President Trump and his accomplishments."

Those debates are taking place over two days. The first aired Wednesday, the 27th, and featured candidates ten candidates, including Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, and Beto O'Rourke.

The second debate will take place Thursday, the 27th, featuring prominent candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, as well as eight others who hope to stand out.

In total, there are 24 candidates running to win the support of the Democratic party.