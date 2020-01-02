Residents and churches on and near Kenton Street file suit against the city of Bowling Green

Residents of Kenton Street and three area churches have filed suit against the City of Bowling Green and Warren County City-County Planning Commission, and CSR BG Investments over a decision to rezone a portion of Kenton Street and Greenwood Alley from residential to commercial.

Deborah Anthony, Felicia Bland, Eleventh Street Baptist Church, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, and Seventh Street Baptist Church filed the lawsuit in Warren Circuit Court saying the residents and church members are adversely affected, aggrieved, and injured by the decision of the city.

They say the original pre-application was to rezone the property from Two-Family Residential to Townhouse/Multi-Family Residential with apartments to be built.

The residents say the final application changed to General Business and the notice that was sent out did not reflect this change.

The residents and churches are asking for the decision of the city to be declared null and void. They are also asking for attorney's fees and costs.

To see the original story click here.

The NAACP released the following statement regarding support of the ongoing litigation:

"On December 18. 2019, numerous plaintiffs filed a complaint in Warren Circuit Court, appealing a rezoning decision for portions of Kenton Street and Greenwood Alley, a historically and predominately African-American neighborhood. The basis of the appeal and complaint is a planning commission recommendation, which was approved by a 2-1 vote by the City Commission on November 19, 2019. The challenged recommendation allows for the rezoning of the impacted area from residential to general business by demolishing existing homes and replacing them with contractor garages. Plaintiffs are requesting that the Court declare the decision of the City null and void.

Included in the appeal and complaint are numerous due process violation allegations, such as not properly noting the disapproval of the objecting African-American residents at the planning commission hearing. Plaintiffs additionally allege that the planning commission failed to follow numerous requirements of the Comprehensive Plan in making its recommendation, such as considering suitable low and moderate income housing before demolishing existing homes.

The Bowling Green/Warren County branch of the NAACP is committed to the principal objectives of “ensuring the political educational, social, and economic equality of all citizens,” and to “seek enactment and enforcement of federal, state, and local laws in securing civil rights.” The branch is concerned about the alleged violations and is carefully monitoring this case, especially as a number of its members are adversely impacted by the rezoning decision. The branch encourages that all zoning decisions be a result of a fair process that considers the needs and well-being of all residents—particularly those who are more vulnerable to the impacts of displacement.

Ryan Dearbone, President, Bowling Green/Warren County NAACP"