Residents of Signature HealthCARE of Hart County get visit from community

"Happy Birthday Dad," said Keith Coomer's son, who finally is seeing his father since nursing and long-care facilities restricted visitation in March.

Thursday is the first time that residents of Signature HealthCARE of Hart County Rehab were allowed outside to enjoy the sun and fresh air in nearly 2 months. To celebrate, residents and staff were joined by the community of Hart county and saw loved ones from a distance.

They also celebrated a birthday.

"Good crowd good people, couldn't ask for anything any better," said Coomer.

"I have worked here for 26 plus years and this is probably the best experience I've ever had working. Just seeing the community and family support come out and how the residents love this," said Admission Director, Angie Croghan.

"It meant the world to these residents and these stakeholders who have worked so hard and it was uplifting to see how much this community cares about them. I don't think there was anybody who didn't have tears in their eyes and it was great to see and it just meant the world to everybody here and we're just so appreciative," said Administrator, Devin Dame.

Today gave many families the opportunity to see familiar faces they have missed and haven't seen in some time.