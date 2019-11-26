Here's a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving.

Barren River State Resort Park will serve breakfast between

7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. and Thanksgiving Dinner from 11:00 - 8:00 p.m.

They are located at 1149 State Park Rd off I-65 and the phone number is (270) 646-2151.

Bob Evans at 145 Three Springs Road will be open at 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Thanksgiving meal starting at 11:00 a.m. Their phone number is (270) 781-3799.

Cracker Barrel at 1960 Mel Browning Street is open from 6:00 a.m. - 10 p.m. with the Thanksgiving meal starting at around 9 a.m. Their phone number is (270) 843-8087.

Domino's Pizza at 3901 Scottsville Road is open from 4:00 p.m. - 12 a.m. Their phone number is (270) 781-1000.

Double Dogs at 1780 Scottsville Road is open from 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Their phone number is (270) 843-9357.

El Mazatlan at 2435 Nashville Road is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Their phone number is (270) 901-2989.

IHop at 3240 Scottsville Road is open 24 hrs. Their phone number is (270) 904-2333.

McDonald's at 3080 Scottsville Road is open 24 hours. Their phone number is (270) 781-9838.

The Ramada Inn at 4767 Scottsville Road is open for dinner from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. Their number is (270) 781-3000.

Ruby Tuesday's at 2945 Scottsville Road is open from

10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Their phone number is (270) 393-8242.

Ryan's at 1920 Mel Browning Road is open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Their phone number is (270) 843-1439.

Samurai Steak & Sushi at 2718 Scottsville Road is open from

11 a.m. - 2:00 p.m and 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Their number is (270) 782-5004.

Steak 'n Shake at 1680 Scottsville Road is open 24 hrs. Their number is (270) 783-9260.

Waffle House at 1979 Mel Browning Street is open 24 hrs. Their number is (270) 781-2658.

