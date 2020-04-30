Restaurants prepare as dining-in not included in phase 1 of re-opening Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear has been announcing Phase 1 of re-opening Kentucky. Many businesses were announced to re-open in Phase 1, but dine-in services at restaurants were not included.

"This will be a very difficult time for the restaurant industry - we rely on people having expendable money to go out and get coffee, get food, and it's been a hard time for all Americans," said Kelly Underwood, owner of Fine Arts Bistro in Glasgow.

The restaurant, located on the Square, has been operating completely different during the pandemic. They switched their earlier hours to now serve lunch and dinner Monday through Friday.

They also require curbside service and offer lunchtime deliveries through SOKY deliveries. You can call (270) 629-3663 to place a delivery order.

Underwood said they didn't expect to operate this long, but are remaining hopeful.

"With the restaurant industry, you have to kind of be flexible and be ready to change at any given moment," she said. "So that's what we've been looking at-- just trying to be flexible and roll with it as well as heed the advice of the governor."

It's unclear at this time when restaurants will be returning back to normal.

Fine Arts Bistro hours:

Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinners: Pre-order between 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pickup is between 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.