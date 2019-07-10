Resurfacing preparations on I-165 to force lane closures, detours for wide-load truckers

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be preparing for a resurfacing project on Interstate 165. The preparation phase of the project will cause lane closures in Butler and Warren Counties, as well as affect those hauling loads wider than 9 feet.

Vehicles hauling wide loads must use exit 7 travelling northbound on I-165, and exit 26 going southbound.

This phase of the project is not expected to last more than a month. Crews will proceed with resurfacing work once the preparation phase is over.