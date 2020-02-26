Retail expansion coming to downtown Bowling Green

As the population in Warren County continues to grow, expanding economic development in Bowling Green's downtown region is at the forefront.

"In the last 10 years we've had 350 million dollars in capital improvements in the area and that's been great, and the TIF has been a great success, and the next piece of the puzzle is our retail presence," said TIF Authority Chairman, Doug Gorman.

Gorman says the Bowling Green Area Economic Development board has voted to hire Alabama based consulting firm "Retail Strategies" to help spur ideas that could bring new restaurants, gift shops and other retail services downtown.

"What they really specialize in is they're really connected with national chains that are looking for downtown areas. When we have more and more people living downtown and the density increased then it makes it more beneficial and more likely that a retail store will be able to thrive downtown," said Gorman.

The economic development board says they're optimistic about what this new partnership will bring to the community.

"We're excited to get this going, to see what our options are out there. We've signed a 3 year contract of course we can change after a year if we needed to. But it's just our way of injecting this consultant in the area to find out what the needs are, what we can do and what we can expect to have for retail. We're excited though about their results," said Gorman.

Gorman says the firm will be community involved and will attend stakeholder meetings to ensure Bowling Green's new steps bring economic success.