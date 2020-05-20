Retail stores allowed to reopen in Kentucky

The state of Kentucky continues to slowly reopen. Today as a part of Governor Andy Beshear's "Healthy at Work" plan, retail stores were allowed to reopen their doors.

Stores like Giorgio's menswear in Bowling Green have followed all the guidelines from the governors office and is excited about reopening.

Owner Hana Dabit says that business on the first day back open has been better than expected. Although the front doors of the store were closed, Dabit says they never stopped working since March 23rd.

Dabit and other retail owners are glad to see things progress and continue to reopen.