According to Med Center Health, one of its retired CNA's died Tuesday morning due to complications with COVID-19.

Marilyn Thompson worked as a CNA and Patient Safety Aide with the Medical Center at Bowling Green from 1985-2016.

"We extend our thoughts and prayers to her family and all those whose lives she touched," the Med Center wrote on Twitter.

At the end of the day Monday, the Barren River district area has seen 23 deaths from COVID-19.