Returning gifts today? You might be waiting in line

The day after Christmas, otherwise known as returns day! If you have gifts you didn't want and planned on returning them today, you might be waiting in line.

People are either out spending those gift cards or they are returning unwanted Christmas gifts. Target in Bowling Green says Saturday is their biggest day after Christmas for returns and say most are out today spending that holiday cash.

"A lot got gift cards for Christmas so they're excited about spending those gift cards and they're still buying some toys, some electronics, but a lot of guests are looking for specials those 50% off so they can have them for next year," said store manager, Jim Sauerheber.

Target also says the next couple of days after Christmas are the best times to catch those last minute deals.