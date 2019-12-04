Rezoning decision sparks housing debate in Bowling Green

Houses on Kenton Street and Greenwood Alley are at the center of debate here in Bowling Green. Should the city allow them to remain or be removed to allow commercial business?

The debate started after the second reading and passage of BG 2019-47

at the board of commissioners meeting on November 19th. This ordinance allows residential RM-2 (two family residential zone) to be rezoned to allow commercial business on Kenton St. and Greenwood Alley.

The recommendation was a unanimous vote from planning and zoning, but some are dissatisfied saying the area holds historical significance ... and the homes should remain.

"The planning and zoning folks are the ones and the historic preservation board that decides what a historic significant neighborhood or individual piece of property would be," said city commissioner, Sue Parrigin. "I wouldn't be against if the neighborhood there wants to be designated as a historical significant neighborhood that they would bring that recommendation or desire to the planning and zoning folks and let them take a look at that. The condition of the homes today are, they're uninhabitable."

Mayor Bruce Wilkerson says he is very familiar with the area after being a police officer for 2 decades and says landlords over the years weren't diligent enough in preserving the property.

"Not a lot of maintenance was gone into it. It had been, put some siding on the side of it and so forth. But they were not in the greatest of condition," said Wilkerson.

The rezoned property would be turned into garages that would allow contractors to set up shop in the rezoned areas.

The city of Bowling Green conducted a housing study this past year and it identified that over 15,000 people and over one fourth of all children in the city are living in poverty.

I did reach out to residents currently residing in two of the homes on Greenwood Alley, but they declined to make any comments

While many may agree or disagree with the cities' decision. One thing we can all agree on the need for more affordable housing is ever growing in Warren County.

