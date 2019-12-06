Ribbon Cutting held at City Hall in Bowling Green kicks off the Christmas Celebrations

Bowling Green City Officials gathered at City Hall early Friday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This ribbon cutting was a little more special, officials used a Christmas bow to kick off all of the festivities that took place Friday evening.

Christmas Festivities downtown began at 3:30 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019. From free horse carriage rides around the square, to photo opportunities inside of a snow globe, to meeting the stars of Frozen.

"After the City Hall open house, we are hoping to have everyone go down to Fountain Square Park around 5:45 or 6 o'clock to start remarks. Then immediately following, we will do the lighting of fountain square park," said Kim Lancaster, City of Bowling Green.

"Our parks and recreation department worked so hard on lighting all the trees, they've wrapped everything. It looks absolutely beautiful down there. So we hope folks stick around for Santa and the lighting and just have a great night in Downtown Bowling Green,"added Lancaster.

If you missed your chance to see the Christmas lights turn on in Fountain Square park, you can still enjoy them throughout the Christmas season.

"Throughout the Christmas season in Downtown Bowling Green, we will continue to have the lights up in Fountain Square Park. Those will go out throughout the season and they are all the white lights," said Kim Lancaster, City of Bowling Green.

"We have moved all of our colored lights and put a Christmas tree down at Circus Square Park and so that will be up throughout the Christmas season as well. All of the downtown merchants will be open throughout the season," added Lancaster.

Christmas celebrations will continue into the weekend with a Christmas parade in Downtown Bowling Green Saturday morning.