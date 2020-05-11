Rich Pond Elementary School has earned the prestigious “The Leader In Me,” Lighthouse status

Warren County Public Schools is pleased to announce that Rich Pond Elementary School has become the tenth WCPS school to earn the prestigious “The Leader In Me,” Lighthouse status.

This is the highest honor attainable through “The Leader In Me” initiative.

In order to achieve this recognition, Rich Pond Elementary School had to pass a rigorous Lighthouse Review by meeting more than 120 criteria in nine focus areas established by the Franklin Covey “The Leader In Me” organization.

“The knowledge attained through the Franklin Covey The Leader In Me initiative not only equips our students with character education and 21-century learning skills, it also touches on each of the district’s priorities, which are ensuring safety, achievement, and opportunity,” stated Superintendent Rob Clayton. “I am extremely proud of Dr. Costellow and the Rich Pond Elementary staff for incorporating the 7 habits into their daily work. Their passion for building student leaders will undoubtedly have a life-long impact on our students beyond their K-12 experience in WCPS.”

In 2014 Briarwood Elementary and Natcher Elementary became the first two schools in the state of Kentucky to earn the Lighthouse achievement, and WCPS continues to lead the state as eight additional schools have also achieved the highest honor.

Alvaton Elementary and Plano Elementary earned the distinction in 2015, followed by North Warren Elementary in 2016.

Cumberland Trace Elementary and Rockfield Elementary met this milestone in 2017.

In 2019, Richardsville Elementary and Lost River Elementary became the newest WCPS schools to attain the honor.

A formal banner presentation will be scheduled in the months ahead, and the Rich Pond Elementary Lighthouse Team will be recognized at an upcoming Warren County Board of Education Meeting.

To learn more about “The Leader In Me” Lighthouse recognition, please contact WCPS Chief Communication Officer, Morgan Watson, at (270) 781-5150.