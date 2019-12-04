Rich Pond Elementary School students put their hand washing skills to the test

The first week of December is recognized as National Handwashing Week by Essity, through its 'Handwashing Works' hand hygiene education program.

The goal of the program is to reinforce proper handwashing skills among children, and with flu season arriving proper handwashing skills are an essential to staying healthy.

Rich Pond Elementary second graders got a chance to put their hand washing skills to the test on Wednesday afternoon as both students and teachers took the handwashing challenge.

Students took a glow-in-the-dark lotion and rubbed it on their hands and then held them under a blacklight. The lotion represented pretend germs.

After rubbing the lotion on their hands students washed their hands and then held them back under the black light. If students removed all the 'germs' then they won the challenge.

If you would like to improve on your hand washing skills or need a reminder on the 5 steps of handwashing, simply click

here.