Rich Pond Elementary holds 'wave parade' for students

A wave goes a long way. Rich Pond Elementary brought smiles to students' faces amid these uncertain times with a 'wave parade' throughout local neighborhoods.

The 'wave parade' began through the parking lot of South Warren High School and traveled to South Glen Gables, Stuart Farms Apartments, The Summit, Hunters Crossing, The Southern Apartments, McClellan Farms, Graystone and then back to South Warren High School.

"I made a sign for Miss Drexler. It says, 'We miss you Miss Drexler, I love you Miss Drexler, Thank you for being my teacher," said Lizze, Rich Pond Elementary student. She said being out of school this long makes her miss her teachers and friends.

'Wave parades' have become a growing national trend across the U.S. Teachers drive through neighborhoods to show support for their students, who are stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade lasted close to 3 hours, with hundreds of people participating.

The wave parade was a way for teachers and their students to connect, spread hope, love and positivity during a time where many may feel lost, while also maintaining the social distancing.