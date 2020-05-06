Richardsville Elementary School names new principal

Richardsville Elementary School has named Stephanie Paynter as their new principal.

Paynter was announced as the new principal of Richardsville Elementary School during a special called site-based decision-making (SBDM) council meeting on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Paytner currently serves as the assistant principal for the new Jennings Creek Elementary, where she was instrumental in the opening of the school by providing strong leadership and administrative support throughout the transition of blending students from several schools.

Prior to her role at Jennings Creek, Paynter served as the Curriculum Coordinator at Briarwood Elementary School and Rich Pond Elementary

School, and before that Paynter spent ten years working as a classroom teacher with students across Warren County at Rich Pond Elementary and Lost River Elementary.

“Mrs. Paytner is a tremendously passionate educator who has been an incredible asset to the WCPS family and the students she has served throughout her tenure as an educator,” said Superintendent Rob Clayton.

“Not only has she distinguished herself as a strong instructional leader, but she is also recognized by her colleagues for her compassion and dedication to all students. She has repeatedly proven her commitment to the district’s priorities of ensuring safety, achievement, and opportunities for all students. I am excited about the prospects of her leading and upholding the rich traditions of Richardsville Elementary and the entire Richardsville Community.”

Students and families will have the opportunity to meet Ms. Paynter at a later date once the district receives the go-ahead to resume normal operations. Specific information in regard to a “Meet & Greet” will be communicated to the public by both Richardsville Elementary and WCPS. For more information about Richardsville Elementary School or to schedule an interview with Ms. Paynter, please contact WCPS Communications Director, Morgan Watson at (270) 781-5150.