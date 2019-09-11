Richardsville Fire Department 9/11 Memorial

A piece of the world trade center is resting as a 9/11 memorial at the Richardsville Fire Department.

The large piece of steel is there to pay tribute to everyone who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. The nearly 3,000 casualties that day included hundreds of firefighters and 60 police officers.

"So we felt a memorial here at the Richardsville Fire Department station 1 would be a good place to honor the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11," said Chris Smith, Captain.

"Their sacrifice , eams a lot, we put our lives on the line to help our community and our fellow brothers as well," said Daniel Lorchak, Lieutenant.

The 9/11 memorial is open to the public at any time. There are benches and lights that surround the memorial.