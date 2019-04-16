Richardsville Fire Department contains 20 acre field fire

Richardsville Fire Department responded to a possible brush fire on Tuesday afternoon, near Riverside Benleo Road off Richardsville Road.

The department says it was caused by a large cedar tree falling on a power line, which ignited a large field fire.

"You could see the smoke going over the horizon -- everything as you pulled up out there into the area. They said there was a lot of thick smoke and everything obviously around the area near the fire," said Jimmy Kitchens, deputy chief of Richardsville Fire Department. "You could only access the fire by ATV and on foot, so we were unable to get brush trucks or anything like that out there to put larger amounts of water on the fire initially."

Units on scene thought the weather may have contributed to the tree falling.

Kitchens estimated about 20 acres burned. The fire reportedly grew due to the wind and terrain. It was then contained sometime around 8 p.m. No structures were damaged.

Units from Barren River also helped. In total, about 20 firefighters worked the scene. The scene has been turned over to the Kentucky Division of Forestry, which created a plow line to create a zone for the fire to burn out.

It's unclear at this time who owns the land.

