Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department holds open house and fundraiser

The Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department hosted a series of events Saturday beginning with an open house at station four in Richardsville.

The community got the opportunity to tour the station, meet the firefighters, check out the tools and equipment, and receive fire prevention information.

The department then held a BBQ dinner with a silent auction that featured a Kentucky lottery basket, gift cards, and several other items.

All proceeds from the event benefit the volunteer fire department.

The fire department's chief, Brian Lee, said he was pleased with the turnout and thankful for the community's support in helping them continue their work.

"This is just to promote our fire department. I ask the communities that we serve to come out and meet the firefighters, get some fire safety tips, and just get familiar with the fire stations within their communities," said Chief Lee.

People also had the opportunity to sign up for free smoke detector installations

The department will continue station open houses for all six districts in Richardsville from now until October 5.