Rich Pond Baptist Church holding food donation drive-thru

Rich Pond Baptist Church is helping its community during these uncertain times by holding a food donation drive-thru for members of the Rich Pond community who may need food assistance during this time.

Brent Fields, Director of Missions at Rich Pond Baptist Church says the church was looking for ways to help out during this pandemic.

"We were looking for ways to serve our community, we know that food is going to be a crucial need for our community. We're learning that our schools are needing some food assistance. So we wanted to begin encouraging our members to donate food so as we learn the needs we can distribute the food that we collect," said Fields.

"We're taking primarily any food that would store for a long time. Canned food items, canned meat, canned vegetables. Crackers, pastas and household cleaning supplies," said Fields. "We're going to be doing non-contact delivery for anyone that needs the food."

Fields says this is the time that coming together as a community will make all the difference for everyone being effected by this outbreak.

"We realize this is a difficult time for a lot of people so, we don't want to encourage people to look to the gospel of Jesus and look at his life, death and resurrection to give people hope in the midst of a difficult season," said Fields.

The food will be distributed on an as needs basis.

If you would like to make a request for a food delivery, or want to reach out to the church to make a donation click here to visit their website for a contact form.