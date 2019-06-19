Ride Along: Bears' Lunchbox Express, a Butler County mobile feeding route

Butler County's summer feeding program is in full swing. This is the first years the county has added a mobile route to take free lunches to kids every day, Monday through Friday.

"We do worry during the summer that our students may not receive the nutritious meals that they do through the school year," said Kaitlin Harrison, School Nutrition Director.

Along with other educators, Harrison was on board the 'Bears' Lunchbox Express' Wednesday morning, a school bus converted into a mobile cafeteria of sorts.

The bus stops at various neighborhoods, churches, and community centers, passing out the free lunch to area kids.

"Not only do our students get to come here and receive a free meal but on Wednesdays we have teachers that ride with us and they're handing out school supplies and just seeing the kids' face after they've seen their teacher on the bus and they've not seen them in a month, it makes it all worth it," she said.

on Wednesday, dozens of kids ran from various neighborhoods and the city pool to grab a sack lunch from the bus and get a book or a game from a teacher.

"The very first day we served 100 meals and we never dreamed we would serve that many meals. We actually had to go back to the school and pick up more meals," said Harrison.

She said last week, which was the bus' second week in operation, they served more than 1,000 meals. They also hit a single-day total of more than 200 meals served. Through this program, the meals are brought directly to the kids and families don't have to travel.

Jennifer Scott, a teacher at North Butler Elementary School and mother of four stopped by the Lunchbox Express Wednesday afternoon.

"It was really convenient for us to just stop and get breakfast or lunch when we're out and I have four kids so it's really financially good, too," she said.

She also said it's a great way to bring the community together and let kids visit with their friends and their teachers during the summer months.

The Lunchbox Express runs Monday, June 3 through Friday, July 19. Meals are free to all children ages two through 18.

The bus stops Monday through Friday at the following locations:

Rochester Park - 10:20 a.m.

Richland Church - 11:10 a.m.

Morgantown City Park - 11:40 a.m.

Huff Ingram - 12:10 p.m.

Kent Manor - 12:40 p.m.

Good News Center - 1:15 p.m.

Temple Hill Church - 1:45 p.m.

Meals are also available onsite at Morgantown Elementary. Breakfast is from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. and lunch is 11:00 a.m. until noon.

The bus will not run the week of July 4.

According to Harrison, most of the bus' produce comes from local farmers. She said the bus is funded through grants and school nutrition funds.