Riding The Warming Coaster

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Saturday, December 21, 2019
We continue to climb in temperatures. We topped out at 54° today in Bowling Green, clouds held on fairly tight. We will see quite a few clouds heading into Sunday but staying dry aside from a possible sprinkle or two with highs similar to today in the mid 50's. Into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we ride the warming roller coaster into the 60's with a few peaks of sun. The well above average temperatures look to hang around for the entire new week.
Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:
CLICK HERE
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low 37, winds CALM
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Mild
High 54, Low 36, winds NE-8
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild
High 59, Low 36, winds NE-8
Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373
AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams