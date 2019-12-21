Riding The Warming Coaster

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, December 21, 2019

We continue to climb in temperatures. We topped out at 54° today in Bowling Green, clouds held on fairly tight. We will see quite a few clouds heading into Sunday but staying dry aside from a possible sprinkle or two with highs similar to today in the mid 50's. Into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we ride the warming roller coaster into the 60's with a few peaks of sun. The well above average temperatures look to hang around for the entire new week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low 37, winds CALM

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Mild

High 54, Low 36, winds NE-8

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild

High 59, Low 36, winds NE-8

