Rising Temps And Rain Chances

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, December 12, 2019

Sunshine returned Wednesday, warming readings back into the 40s. The warming trend continues into Thursday along with fair skies. Highs should top out in the 50s Thursday afternoon. Our next chance of rain shows up Friday into Saturday. A more potent system looks to bring mainly rain to our area Monday with perhaps a change to light snow as the system moves out Tuesday. We will see another Arctic plunge into the middle of next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 53, Low 35, winds SE-8

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a Few Showers

High 50, Low 40, winds SE-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible

High 51, Low 32, winds W-12

