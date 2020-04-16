Rising To The Mid 60's Today

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, April 16, 2020

We started our Thursday morning off a bit brisk and frosty in some locations as night time lows dipped to below freezing for some. Into the day today, high pressure is in command bringing us an abundance of sunshine and highs back near the mid 60's. Our next system arrives Friday with showers late in the day. As for the weekend, Saturday looks good before more showers become possible Sunday. We should warm back into the low 70s by the new week.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Sunny, a Bit Warmer

High 62, Low 42, winds SE-5

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy, Showers Developing Late

High 68, Low 42, winds SW-13

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Cooler

High 63, Low 44, winds N-8

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

