Rising gun violence in America; Who is responsible? Video games? Local health expert weighs in

"In one voice our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America," said President Donald Trump.

This morning President Trump quick to condemn racism and white supremacy after mass shootings in both Texas and Ohio left at least 31 people dead and dozens injured.

During the president's speech he outlined his 5-point-plan that included reforming mental health laws, red flag laws and fast-tracking the death penalty for terrorists and mass murders.

Trump also attributed rising gun violence, to video games.

"We must stop the glorification of violence in our society. This includes the gruesome and grizzly video games that are now common place," said Trump.

Health experts say the issue goes much farther.

"It's simplistic to say this is the result of video games," said Psychiatrist, Dr. Grayson Grau.

Congressmen Tim Ryan (D) Ohio, called out Kentucky's Mitch McConnell on the issue of gun reform legislation.

"There are people that are getting access to guns that shouldn't be and that guns are high powered. The magazines hold too many bullets.

And they're killing american citizens. Mitch McConnell needs to get off his ass and do something," said Ryan.

But many argue stricter gun laws would do little to curb gun violence. Chicago has some of the strictest gun laws in America and over the weekend 7 people were shot dead and 46 wounded.

"There's an awful lot of people with firearms that do not engage in acts of violence," said Dr. Grau.

"Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun," said Trump.