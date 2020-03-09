Road closed, bridge in rehabilitation on Allen/Simpson County line

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a project to rehabilitate a bridge near the Allen/Simpson County line is fully underway.

KY 585 was closed last week near mile point 8.3 and is expected to reopen in about 60 days.

The detour uses KY 622, KY 100 and KY 585. There are barricades and message boards in place.

Motorists should plan ahead as the detour adds extra travel time to destinations. The bridge is being rehabilitated and upgraded to eliminate weight restrictions.

— KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) March 9, 2020

The bridge project is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program. The Bridging Kentucky Program is a transformational commitment to improve safety and soundness across the Commonwealth. KYTC will rehabilitate, repair, or replace more than 1,000 critical structures in all 120 Kentucky counties over the next six years.