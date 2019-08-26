Road closure in Ohio County to last about 40 days

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a contractor is closing a road in Ohio County to build a new bridge over Barass Ditch.

The closure will affected a two-mile stretch of KY 1414 (also called Johnson School Road) between Park Ridge Road and Tipton Lane.

The closure begins August 26 and is expected to last until October 10, at which point construction will continue without closing the road.

Officials warn there will be no marked detour.

The bridge over Barass Ditch is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program.