Road closure to increase travel times significantly in Monroe County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says motorists should allow significantly more time for travel during an upcoming closure of KY 100 in Monroe County.

The closure will not start until after Labor Day weekend. It's scheduled for September 9 through September 23.

Crews will be repairing a slide on KY 100 near mile marker 24, just south of KY 243.

KTC outlined a detour that uses KY 163, KY 90, and KY 3115. Officials said the distance of the detour will require motorists to allow for a decent amount of extra time.