Road construction underway in multiple areas in Bowling Green

Summer road construction is in full swing around Bowling Green, which means drivers may experience delays in their daily commute.

Nashville Road near Campbell Lane is the latest area to undergo construction. Crews are installing a new median meant to eliminate drivers from entering a wrong lane trying to turn into businesses off Nashville Road.

"There are so many people turning in and out of places, they're crossing over, they're sitting in the oncoming lane of traffic trying to turn and get through and it's creating a lot of dangerous movements and what we want to do is eliminate those movements," said Wes Watt, Public Information Officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3.

Drivers may experience construction in various places, but the impact on traffic flow could depend on the time of day.

"We try to work at night so the work going on Scottsville Road in the Shive Lane area and then the work going on behind us here on Nashville Road and Campbell Lane, a lot of that work is being done at night," said Watt.

Watt told 13 News in construction in more residential areas is more likely to happen during day time hours.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 is finishing work on Interstate 165 and on Scottsville Road they are creating a new right only turn lane onto Shive Lane and will implement a barrier to prevent drivers from turning left.

"It is currently prohibited by signage for motorists to turn left in or left out onto Shive Lane," said Watt. "We are going to put a barrier there to physically prevent motorists from doing so."

Officials urge drivers to use caution when driving through a construction zone.

"Just folks please slow down in work zones, give us a little bit of patience, and please don't drive distracted," said Watt.

In addition to the construction on I-165, Scottsville Road, and Nashville Road, the city of Bowling Green is doing road construction on Smallhouse Road and in downtown Bowling Green.