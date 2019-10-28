Road renamed and dedicated to fallen war hero, First Lt. Robert Henderson II

First Lt. Robert Henderson II was only 33-years-old when he went to serve his country.

Henderson was killed during an ambush in southern Iraq on April 17, 2004. He was a platoon leader in the Owensboro-based Detachment 1, 2123rd Transportation Company, which hauls heavy equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery equipment, and engineering equipment.

Henderson was leading part of a convoy near Diwaniyah in southern Iraq when the vehicle he was driving was ambushed, Kentucky Adjutant General Donald C. Storm said.

Despite being wounded, Henderson turned his vehicle around and drove to a position where they could return fire and also stop the rest of the convoy from heading into the ambush.

Lisa was contacted by state representative David Givens and was told that to honor her husband Browning Road in Warren County would be renamed after her husband.

"It feels, it's wonderful. The Rock Field community is where Rob grew up. His whole family lived out there and so, to have a road out there named for him, it just feels really special," said Lisa.

Henderson was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, as well as a Kentucky Distinguished Service Medal.