They Kentucky Transportation Department announces projects in Simpson Co. and Metcalfe Co. that may impact your drive

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 announces projects in Metcalfe County and Simpson County that may cause some traffic delays.

In Simpson County, multiple railroad crossings in the City of Franklin are expected to be temporarily closed beginning Tuesday, April 14 for railroad maintenance.

The three crossings impacted by the railroad maintenance work are KY 73 (Cedar Street), Madison Street and Washington Street.

It is not known how long the closures will be in place.

In Metcalfe County, a project to rehabilitate bridge decks along the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway will result in long-term lane closures and width restrictions.

The bridges over Little Barren River at mile point 34.2 in both directions on the Louie B Nunn Cumberland Parkway have lane closures and a width restriction of nine feet beginning today.

The width restriction and lane closures are expected to be in place until May 15.

This project is part of a larger project to rehabilitate a total of six bridge decks along the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway in Barren and Metcalfe Counties.

Click here for more information.