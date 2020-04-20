Roadside stands and nurseries booming; selling essential items while staying safe

People are starting to get their gardens planted, making local roadside stands and nurseries extremely busy even during this COVID-19 pandemic.

"Fortunately so far we have been pretty busy this year. We are in agriculture, we are able to be open and operating right now. So being one of the few businesses that are allowed to be open we have been pretty busy," said Jeromy Doyle, Owner.

From cabbage to brussels sprouts, customers are flooding their local nurseries to get these plants.

For those questioning why these businesses are essential the owner of Creekside in Edmonson County tells 13 News that rural communities rely on these nurseries to grow their gardens, to fill their pantries, to feed their families.

"To be able to grow their own vegetable, can their own vegetables, that will last them through the wintertime. Not just during the summer and everything but it will last them through the year," said Doyle

Even though local businesses like these are busy they are making sure to comply with those social distancing guidelines. Implementing new ways of doing business.

"If anybody does not want to get out of their car you can call in the order we will get it together for you. Take the payment over the phone and all you have to do when you pull in is just call us of honk your horn and we will come out and just put that in the truck for you," said Doyle

The business also requires all customers to stay 6 feet apart. Doing everything possible to keep their customers safe while serving their community.