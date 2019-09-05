Robbery at Tobacco America in Bowling Green

Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery on Morgantown Road on Thursday.

Officials say, a man entered the Tobacco America Store and demanded money.

Police say after the clerk gave the man the cash, the man then fled on foot.

A K-9 track was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white male, with tattoos on both forearms.

Police say he was wearing gray shorts and a white t-shirt with dark shoes.

"We're finishing up processing the scene to see if we can gather any evidence, fingerprints, DNA, things like that so that's still in the works right now and we're just waiting to see some results from that." -- Ronnie Ward, Public Information Officer, BGPD

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Bowling Green Police Department (270) 393- 4000.

