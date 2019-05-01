Robert Lightning selected as principal of Bowling Green Junior High

Bowling Green Junior High has selected Robert Lightning to serve as the next principal.

Lightning is currently the L.E.A.D. Academy Principal at Bowling Green High School, working primarily with 9th grade students and providing supports for the transition to high school.

Prior to BGHS, he spent two years as an Assistant Principal at Todd County Middle School and ten years as a 5th grade math and science teacher at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary in Bowling Green City Schools.

Lightning will officially begin as the BGJHS Principal on July 1, 2019.

