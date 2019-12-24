Rockfield United Methodist Church prepares for free Christmas Day meal

On December 24th, Rockfield United Methodist Church will be having its Christmas Eve service at 6 PM. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend.

On Christmas Day they will be having a free meal from noon till two and they welcome anyone especially if you're spending the holidays alone.

"The interesting thing about it is it's not just a meal for the needy it is a meal for anyone. A lot of people come who don't have anyone else to share their Christmas Day meal with and they come and sit around the table and talk," said David Oaks, Pastor, "Some of them stay a long time. We'll have over 300 people to feed tomorrow so we are looking forward to that."

The church will also be delivering meals to first responders in the morning on Christmas Day.

"A lot of people have to work today so some of them have to work in hospitals or firemen or policemen and we just want to make it special for them even though they are at work and we could say thank you to them for the work that they do," added Oaks

The church will also deliver meals to those who are unable to make it out to the church.