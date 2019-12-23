Rockfield man dies after police pursuit, standoff, and shootout

A Warren County man dies after leading authorities in a pursuit, barricading himself in his trailer, staging a shootout with police, and going to jail.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office says 54-Year-old Cornwell Stamps and 48-year-old Tammy Bledsoe led them on a chase through Logan, Simpson, and Warren Counties this past Saturday night, before Stamps barricaded himself in his trailer in Rockfield.

Deputies say stamps rammed several cruisers during the chase. After being holed up in his trailer for five hours, police say Stamps set fire to it, and was caught trying to crawl out a rear window.

Police say he was treated for minor injuries, but because of other health complications, he was taken to the Medical Center in Bowling Green, where he later died. His cause of death has not been determined.

Tammy Bledsoe was treated for multiple gunshot wounds she reportedly incurred from Stamps during the last 17 days she was with him.