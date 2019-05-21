Rocky Adkins concedes primary race, wants to help Beshear in November

Rocky Adkins took a positive tone after losing Tuesday's primary to Attorney General Andy Beshear.

“Tonight I want to congratulate Andy Beshear, and I want to congratulate the relationship we’ve had,” Adkins told the crowd. He added that he wants to help Beshear win in November.

Adkins garnered 32 percent of the vote compared to Beshear's 38 percent.

“Folks, we were competitive in this race and we were competitive right up until the end,” told his supporters.

Stephanie Horne, Rocky Adkins’ running mate, thanked the crowd for backing the ticket.

“Thank you to the thousands of voters who are yearning for change and put their trust in Rocky Adkins.”

Andy Beshear will face Matt Bevin, who won the GOP primary Tuesday night, in November.