Rocky Adkins makes campaign stops at Bowling Green restaurants

House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins continued his gubernatorial campaign with another stop in Bowling Green Friday.

Adkins stopped at Teresa's Restaurant to mingle and eat breakfast, then made his way to the Fifth Street Diner. He spoke about his campaign, saying in recent weeks he has felt it picking up momentum.

Adkins said his hope is to create a strong economy for rural Kentucky through aerospace manufacturing.

"Somebody needs to stand up and fight for working families and we've carried that across Kentucky, and the message that we are carrying comes also with people understanding that my years of service in the general assembly has helped me develop, really, a seasoned experience and a proven leadership."

Adkins has served in the state house of representatives for 32 years. He is on the Democratic ticket along with Andy Beshear, Adam Edelen and Geoff Young.