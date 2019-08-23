Rocky Adkins still considering 2020 Senate run against McConnell

Kentucky House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins says he's still considering running against Mitch McConnell in the 2020 Senate race.

He made the comment at the Simpson County Democratic Woman's Club Emma Guy Cromwell Dinner.

Adkins ran for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Kentucky and finished second to Attorney General Andy Beshear. He's since come to Beshear's support.

Others hoping to run against McConnell are Amy McGrath, Mike Broihier, Steven Cox, and Bennie Smith.

Adkins said he won't make a public decision until after this year's election.